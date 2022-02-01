Dottin stars again as Windies Women take super-over win

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) – In-form Deandra Dottin dominated a pulsating super-over to hand West Indies Women victory after a topsy-turvy run-chase ended in a dramatic tie against South Africa Women at The Wanderers Stadium.

In pursuit of a meagre 161 in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain on Monday, West Indies Women appeared all but beaten after slumping to 83 for six in the 21st over, despite Dottin's top score of 37.

However, a 54-run, seventh-wicket stand between Chedean Nation (35) and Player-of-the-Match Chinelle Henry (26) hauled West Indies Women back into the contest and put them back on course for what appeared a straightforward win.

The pendulum swung yet again when Henry and new batsman Shamilia Connell (0) fell to successive deliveries at the start of the 32nd over but Nation put on 21 for the ninth wicket with Shakera Selman (11), to get West Indies Women within three runs of their target before perishing.

Selman pinched a single at the end of the 37th to draw the scores level but then missed a full-length delivery from seamer Shabnim Ismail and was plumb lbw.

Once in the super-over, Dottin stamped her authority, plundering 19 runs from the first five deliveries before her partner Hayley Matthews clobbered the final ball over mid-wicket for six, to leave the visitors defending 25 runs.

Facing a tall order, South Africa Women gathered 15 from the first four balls but off-spinner Matthews finished the over strongly, getting the wicket of Tazmin Brits stumped off the last ball.

“For us, we're quite pleased. Looking back at the game, it shouldn't have come down to this, but it's exciting,” said a calm West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor.

“I guess West Indies love a bit of excitement. I'm glad the way we played in the super-over. Deandra and Hayley really played well and then Hayley finished it with the ball.”

West Indies Women had earlier produced an efficient performance with the ball after opting to bowl first, bundling the hosts out for 160 in the final over.