Double Whammy

A new report offering fresh insight into the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Dorian on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in The Bahamas has shown that over 60 per cent of them have been affected by the twofold setback.

The impact assessment commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with government and business stakeholder groups in The Bahamas, saw surveys being done across some 486 MSMEs in Abaco and Grand Bahama between November 2020 and February 2021.

Key findings from the survey indicated that approximately 63.2 per cent of MSMEs were affected by both Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, with more businesses in Grand Bahama (75.2 per cent) being affected by both the storm and pandemic when compared to Abaco where 50 per cent of MSMEs were impacted by the hurricane alone.

The findings further revealed that more than 55.2 per cent of MSMEs in Abaco had to close their businesses permanently, relative to 11.6 per cent in Grand Bahama. Grand Bahama, however, had a higher rate of vulnerable businesses trending towards 90 per cent when compared to 84 per cent for those on Abaco.

Hurricane Dorian, which hit The Bahamas in September 2019 as a category five hurricane, one of the strongest to have struck the country, caused major flooding and mass destruction on the northwest islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. The disaster, which brought on significant damage, death and devastation, pummelled the island State, leaving behind about US$3.4 billion in damage — equating to just about a quarter of The Bahamas' gross domestic product (GDP).

The coronavirus pandemic, which also launched its attack on the world in 2019, remains ongoing and to date, continues to trample socio-economic activities and livelihoods across the globe.

According to Davinia Bain, executive director of the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) in The Bahamas, MSMEs continue to face an extreme challenge in recovering from the twin blows and their associated disruptions.

“These businesses are highly vulnerable to the ravages of the [novel coronavirus] pandemic — particularly those with two employees, which manifested the highest vulnerability rate of 94 per cent, followed by those with three to five employees (90 per cent), and then those who are self-employed reflected the third-highest business vulnerability (89 per cent), which correspond to the vulnerability rate for the whole sample (89 per cent),” she said.

She said that the assessment's finding was in line with what currently exists in the space, noting that the data was key to transforming policy, especially those geared towards mitigating the impacts of future disasters on MSMEs and assisting the vulnerable sector as it pushes to pivot and expand in the post-disaster market.

The report, which said it acknowledged the unprecedented scope of the crises along with the proximity of timing between the two events and also the limitations of the study, noted that the stipulated recommendations were made along those lines.

“The primary objective of these recommendations is to support the recovery and development of systems to improve the resilience of MSMEs such that they can play a greater role in the future sustainability and resilience of Grand Bahama, Abaco, and The Bahamas as a whole,” the report stated.

The UNDP, in light of the damages, said it has continued to offer technical and other assistance - already contributing over US$1 trillion since the events, with a focus to aid rebuilding and recovery efforts.

“In times of crisis, the MSME sector must recover as quickly as possible in order to expedite economic recovery while ensuring the displaced and dispossessed can survive. UNDP remains committed to bolstering the resilience of this important sector as a part of its crisis prevention and recovery services to the countries we serve in the western Caribbean,” said Denise E Antonio, UNDP resident representative.