Double murder in Mt Pleasant

Double murder in Mt PleasantSunday, June 06, 2021
HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover police are investigating the shooting death of two people and the wounding of four others during an incident in the community of Mt Pleasant, Hanover on Saturday.
The dead men have been identified as 29-year-old Aaron Melbourne otherwise called 'Don' of Mt Pleasant district in Hanover and 18-year-old Begho Anthony Salmon of Norwood, St James.
Two of the injured men are from St James also while the others are from the neighbouring parish of Hanover.
Reports from the police are that about 6:00 pm, residents reportedly heard loud explosions in the community and called the police. The police on arrival found the bodies of Melbourne and Salmon lying face down in pools of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
The injured men later turned up at hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, for treatment.
Anthony Lewis
