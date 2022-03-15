Double murder in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica- Two men were shot dead during an attack by gunmen in Sharen Hill in Green Pond, Montego Bay, St James last night.

One of the dead men has been identified as 20-year-old Oniel Thelwell, also known as 'CJ', an unemployed resident of Bridgetown district in Green Pond. The other victim has not yet been identified. Police described him as slim built, of fair complexion, and six feet tall.



It is reported that about 10 pm, residents reported hearing loud explosions sounding like gunshots and summoned the police.



On arrival, police found Thelwell's body along a dirt track lying on its right side in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was wearing white merino, black puma underwear, green camouflage jeans shorts, multi-coloured socks.



The body of the unidentified man was seen lying on its back with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body. It was clad in a blue shirt, blue and yellow shorts. He sported a cornrow hairstyle.



The men were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The bodies were later removed to the morgue.



Police said at least 20 spent shells, most of them from high-powered rifles, were found at the scene.