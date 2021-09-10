Two dead after shooting incident in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two people are dead following a shooting along Darling Street, in the vicinity of the Coronation Market, in downtown Kingston on Friday morning.

One of the deceased has only been identified by his alias, 'Bun Down', of a Tivoli Gardens address.

Police sources told Observer Online that the shooting is believed to be linked to an ongoing feud between the Spanglers Gang and men from Tivoli Gardens.

'Bun Down' is said to a member of the Coke family.