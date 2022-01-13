Double murder on Olympic WayThursday, January 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police have confirmed a double murder on Olympic Way in the St Andrew South Division.
Two men, who were along the roadway, were pounced upon and shot to death by gunmen. Their identities have not yet been released by the police.
Head of the division, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, confirmed the incident.
He told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigations so far are indicating that one of the victims was the intended target for the gunmen. He said the other victim might have known the gunmen which is why he was killed.
It is reported that residents heard explosions and alerted lawmen, who upon arrival, found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Up to a short while ago, police were still processing the crime scene.
More details soon.
David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy