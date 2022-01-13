KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police have confirmed a double murder on Olympic Way in the St Andrew South Division.



Two men, who were along the roadway, were pounced upon and shot to death by gunmen. Their identities have not yet been released by the police.



Head of the division, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, confirmed the incident.



He told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigations so far are indicating that one of the victims was the intended target for the gunmen. He said the other victim might have known the gunmen which is why he was killed.



It is reported that residents heard explosions and alerted lawmen, who upon arrival, found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.



Up to a short while ago, police were still processing the crime scene.

More details soon.

David Dunkley