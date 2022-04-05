KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are investigating a double murder on Park Lane in Kingston which was reportedly carried out by attackers disguised as lawmen.

The incident occurred around midnight on Tuesday.

One of the victims has been identified as Patrick Thompson, a chef from the Park Lane community.

The identity of the other victim has not been released by police, however, it is reported that he was a security guard and a licensed firearm holder. He was also said to be of a Park Lane address.

A motive has not yet been established for the killing.