Double murder rocks Spanish Town

Double murder rocks Spanish TownMonday, December 06, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A man and a woman were gunned down in a section of Spanish Town, St Catherine on the weekend.
The deceased are 51-year-old mason Percy Wheeler of Banana Lane in Lakes Pen, and 47-year-old Verett Miller, otherwise called Simone, a janitor of Quarry Hill, both from Spanish Town.
Reports from the police are that about 7 pm on Saturday, Wheeler and Miller were seated in a lane in Quarry Heights when they were approached by two armed men who opened gunfire, hitting them.
The culprits then fled the community on foot.
The police were alerted and the injured persons assisted to the hospital where they died.
Investigations are ongoing.
