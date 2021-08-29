Double murder rocks St James community

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two men were fatally shot and a female injured when gunmen reportedly invaded an illegal party in St James Friday night.

The police say one of the dead men remained unidentified but identified the other as 36-year-old businessman, Kayon Thompson, of Bogue Hill, in the parish.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit, the communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, about 11:20 pm, a party was in full swing in front of a bar in Bogue Hill when gunmen pounced upon a group of revellers and opened fire.

After the shooting subsided, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where Thompson and the unidentified man were pronounced dead and the other individual treated and released.

No motive has been established for the deadly attack.