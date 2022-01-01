Double murder rocks Westmoreland on New Year's Day

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - Two men were shot and killed in Cornwall Mountain in Westmoreland on New Year's Day.

The deceased are 22-year-old Tajay Stewart and 29-year-old Damar Martin, both from Cornwall Mountain.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the men were leaving a premises in the area about 2:00 am when they were attacked and shot by unknown assailant(s).

Residents who heard the explosions alerted the police and, upon their arrival, the bullet-riddled bodies of both men were found.

They were transported to hospital where they were dead.

Investigations are ongoing.