Downed utility pole causes power outage in Russell Heights

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Residents of Russell Heights, St Andrew who have been without power since early Tuesday morning have been advised by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) that the issue has been caused by a downed utility pole.

The power company advised that the problem should be fixed and power restored to the area by 2:00pm Tuesday afternoon as there is a team currently working in the area.

“JPS advises that customers in sections of Russell Hgts are without power due to a downed utility pole. Teams are working to have power restored by 2:00 pm,” the power company said in a text message to customers.