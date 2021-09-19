Downtown Kingston roads closed for Klansman trial

Downtown Kingston roads closed for Klansman trialSunday, September 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising members of the public that the intersection of Kings Street and Tower Street and the intersection of Kings Street and Barry Street in Kingston will be closed on Monday, September 20 to facilitate the trial of alleged Klansman gangsters in the Supreme Court.
The roads will be closed between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.
Andre “Blackman” Bryan, the reputed leader of one faction of the St Catherine-based gang, and his alleged cronies, some of whom are relatives, are being tried under the anti-gang legislation for being part of the outfit which the police said accounted for 78 of the 134 murders committed in the St Catherine North police division in 2017.
Read: The State vs Klansman
Motorists are being asked to adhere to the directives of the police.
