Dr Carla Barnett becomes Caricom's first female secretary-general

Dr Carla Barnett becomes Caricom's first female secretary-generalTuesday, May 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Belizean Dr Carla Barnett has been selected as the first female secretary-general of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), replacing Dominican-born diplomat, Irwin LaRocque, who is due to leave office in August.
The decision was made at the virtual 21st Special Meeting of regional leaders chaired by Caricom Chairman, Dr Keith Rowley.
Barnett is also the first ever woman to have served as deputy secretary-general from 1997 to 2002.
She was educated at the University of the West Indies (UWI) where she read for a PhD in Social Sciences. She also holds a Master of Economics degree from the University of Western Ontario in Canada, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the UWI.
She has extensive experience at the executive level of the public service in Belize and in the Caricom region. Her work experience includes service as financial secretary and deputy governor/acting governor at the Central Bank of Belize. She has also served as a vice president at the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank.
Her tenure as Caricom deputy secretary-general coincided with the re-organisation of the Guyana-based Caricom Secretariat, the Community's administrative body.
The other candidate who was being considered for the post is the current CARICOM deputy Secretary General, Dr Manorma Soeknandan.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy