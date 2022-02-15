Dr Carolyn Gomes bemoans 'inequity' in PCR-focused testing regime

Human rights activist Dr Carolyn Gomes is calling on Government to change focus in its COVID-19 testing regime from PCR tests to the more affordable and easier accessible antigen rapid diagnostic test (RDT), which she believes would eliminate the “inequity” in the process.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Gomes argued that affordability is hindering testing and making it inaccessible to the most vulnerable in Jamaican society.

According to Gomes, a major issue is the government's insistence on using the gold standard PCR test, which costs upwards of $20,000, up to five times the cost of an antigen RDT which is priced anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000.

“The government needs to change the focus from the PCR. It's very accurate but suffers from the fact that we cannot run as many of them as we can and it takes sometimes days and sometimes never for people to get their results, by which time they have already spread whatever illness it is they have,” Gomes said.

“The government needs to make antigen RDTs widely available in every single public health facility and train a cadre of workers. They also need to make it widely available in schools and workplaces.

“It's not a hard thing to train somebody. It takes less than half of a day to train them and we need to focus on doing so to protect our people and protect them from another outbreak of the COVID,” she said.

Gomes stated that the government's PCR-focused policy is also lacking because only symptomatic individuals are being tested. She said this is the situation even for those who were in contact with others who have tested positive but are asymptomatic.

She said with a change of focus, the antigen RDT kits would be readily and widely available at community clinics, community civil society organisations and schools, which would help to reduce the spread of the virus, which recently completed the fourth wave of transmission across the island.

“If you have been in contact with somebody who you know has tested positive, but if you have no symptom you cannot get a test from the government and that is inequity and that is not something that we should be allowing to happen, that there is this huge gap between rich and poor in terms of protection against COVID,” Gomes said.

She stated that the government's PCR-focused policy is going against the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) that state that the antigen RDT should be done at the community level and include contact tracing.

Gomes argued that the government has failed to do adequate testing at the community level while instead focusing on incoming and outgoing travellers to the island, whom she said were better able to afford proper testing.

“I am not at all satisfied and have never been satisfied with the testing policy. We are not testing as much as we need to. There is far too much reliance on PCR vs antigen RDT in the public sector and we are not making testing available to those who cannot afford it.

“We are not making the WHO recommended test rates, we are not taking testing into communities, we are not making testing available free of charge at public health centres, we are not testing in schools, in workplaces, we are not testing contacts of known cases unless they are symptomatic,” Gomes said.