Dr Derrick McKoy replaces Malahoo-Forte as Attorney General

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has appointed Dr Derrick McKoy to the post of Attorney General.

The announcement was made on Monday as the PM disclosed several major changes to his Cabinet.

Dr McKoy is a former Contractor General of Jamaica and a former Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. He holds a doctorate in law from the University of Leicester, a doctorate in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University, the LLM in International and Comparative Law from University College London, the MBA from Barry University, and the LLB from the University of the West Indies.

In 2016, Dr McKoy was awarded the Order of Distinction, in the rank of Command (CD), for Outstanding Contribution to the Legal Profession and for Public Service in Jamaica.

McKoy replaces QC Marlene Malahoo-Forte, who now becomes a full Cabinet minister following the creation of a new ministry -- the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs. Malahoo-Forte had been the country's Attorney General since 2016.