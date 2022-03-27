Dr Jeffery East appointed chairman of CRH oversight committee

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Dr Jeffery East has been appointed the new Chairman of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) oversight committee.

Dr East replaces Professor Archibald McDonald.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure on Friday during a meeting at the CRH’s Freeport offices in Montego Bay, St James.

Additionally, he stated that President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera, is among the newest appointees to the body.

Tufton said that the restructured oversight committee tasked with monitoring the ongoing rehabilitation works at the Type 'A' hospital, has expanded to now include 13 members, most of whom are from western Jamaica, in contrast to the previous body.

“I believe there is justification to having more members of the committee from the area where the hospital is located; that can help with the communication…be close to the site…interact with the project manager and support the staff here,” Dr Tufton outlined.

He said Dr East formerly worked at CRH and is familiar with the institution as well as its clinical space, and will be able to offer valuable insight.

The new committee is mandated to assess the issues and work being done during the various rehabilitation phases, have quarterly meetings, receive reports from the project manager, provide advice and feedback, and interface with the wider western Jamaica community, among other tasks.

“In the west, you have very competent people such as technicians, engineers and architects…so they can bring a lot to the project,” Dr Tufton added.

“Those in the west deserve to be told what is happening. So, the intention is to ensure that the coordination is smooth and efficient, and we all work together to restore the facility,” the health and wellness minister explained.