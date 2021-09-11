Dr Rose Davies, wife of PNP stalwart Dr Omar Davies, has died

Dr Rose Davies, wife of PNP stalwart Dr Omar Davies, has diedSaturday, September 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dr Rose Davies, the wife of former finance minister and retired People's National Party (PNP) politician, Dr Omar Davies, has died.
She passed away at her home on Saturday morning after battling cancer for some time.
By profession, Davies was an educator and early childhood education specialist, having written extensively in that field.
Additionally, she also served as Head of the Institute of Education at the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).
Throughout her life, too, Davies contributed to education by serving on several boards, including that of the Early Childhood Commission, the Joint Board of Teacher Education, and the Shortwood Teachers' College Board.
For her stellar contribution to the field of education, she was awarded the Order of Distinction at the rank of Commander for her service to the education sector.
Among those remembering the late educator is PNP president, Mark Golding, who described her as a "wonderful lady and friend who was a leading expert in the field of education and a true nation builder".
"Heartfelt condolences to her dear husband, my friend & predecessor MP Dr Omar Davies, & the entire family," he tweeted.
PNP Vice Presidential candidate, Richard Azan, in a Facebook post, wrote, "RIP Dr Rose Davies wife of Dr Omar Davies my condolences to the family."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy