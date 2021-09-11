Dr Rose Davies, wife of PNP stalwart Dr Omar Davies, has died

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dr Rose Davies, the wife of former finance minister and retired People's National Party (PNP) politician, Dr Omar Davies, has died.

She passed away at her home on Saturday morning after battling cancer for some time.

By profession, Davies was an educator and early childhood education specialist, having written extensively in that field.

Additionally, she also served as Head of the Institute of Education at the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Throughout her life, too, Davies contributed to education by serving on several boards, including that of the Early Childhood Commission, the Joint Board of Teacher Education, and the Shortwood Teachers' College Board.

For her stellar contribution to the field of education, she was awarded the Order of Distinction at the rank of Commander for her service to the education sector.

Among those remembering the late educator is PNP president, Mark Golding, who described her as a "wonderful lady and friend who was a leading expert in the field of education and a true nation builder".

"Heartfelt condolences to her dear husband, my friend & predecessor MP Dr Omar Davies, & the entire family," he tweeted.

PNP Vice Presidential candidate, Richard Azan, in a Facebook post, wrote, "RIP Dr Rose Davies wife of Dr Omar Davies my condolences to the family."