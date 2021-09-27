Dr Tufton to address US Diaspora on Jamaica's fight against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, United States — Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton will be the special guest on the next edition of the monthly virtual town hall 'Let's Connect with Ambassador Marks' on Thursday, September 30.

In making the announcement, Marks said that based on the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Jamaica, it was important to invite the Health and Wellness Minister to the forum to give members of the Diaspora an update on the government's management of the pandemic.

She said it was also imperative for the Health Minister to hear the ideas and concerns that members of the Diaspora may have.

Tufton will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and speak to other matters concerning health and wellness in Jamaica.

Tufton was in Washington last Monday, chairing the 73rd Session of the Regional Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) of the America's, at PAHO's headquarters in Washington DC.

He used the opportunity to highlight the inequality in the distribution of vaccines internationally with low-income countries at the bottom of the receiving end.

“A disproportionate amount of the over five billion doses administered globally has gone to high-income countries. While some countries in our region have vaccinated over 50 per cent of their population, others remain below three per cent. More than a third of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are yet to vaccinate 20 per cent of their populations,” Tufton said.

According to Ambassador Marks, members of the Diaspora continue to contribute immensely to the island's health sector to support the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus and therefore “deserve to understand clearly what is happening and to be recognised as the valuable partners they are in this ongoing battle”.

'Let's Connect' With Ambassador Marks' offers members of the Diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with the ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the government's policies and programmes as well as the embassy's activities.

The town hall kicks off at 6 pm on September 30.