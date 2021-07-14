Drain cleaning progressing in Kingston and St Andrew, Mayor says

Drain cleaning progressing in Kingston and St Andrew, Mayor saysWednesday, July 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says the drain-cleaning programme for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season has commenced in several communities across the municipality.
The annual cleaning programme seeks to reduce flooding and forms part of the municipality's hurricane preparedness activities.
Addressing Tuesday's monthly meeting of the Corporation at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, the mayor informed that the process started with the cleaning of critical coastal and non-coastal drains.
The mayor noted that following the completion of the cleaning exercise for coastal and non-coastal drains, a number of regular drains will be cleaned.
“That process of drain cleaning for the hurricane season has started and it's going according to what is normal procedure,” he said.
Williams informed that members of the City Engineer's Department of the Municipality have also been in the field undertaking assessment of drains that need cleaning.
He said by now councillors should have been advised of the drains that will be cleaned in their divisions.
The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, is expected to be an active one.
The forecast is for 13 to 20 tropical storms to develop, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes, with three to five developing into major hurricanes of category three, four or five.
