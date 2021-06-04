Drainage project to cause 6-week road closure in Watermount, St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says the parochial road, which runs off the Bamboo to Worthy Park main road in Watermount, St Catherine, has been closed for to facilitate a major drainage project in the community.

In a statement today, the agency said the project slated for five months, however the closure is expected to last for the next six weeks.

Under the project, which NWA said is valued at just over $45 million, pipe culverts will be replaced with a reinforced concrete bridge and new drainage features, including a U-drain.

The agency said the culverts have been the source of much flooding along the said corridor.

Communication and customer services manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that as part of the project, the old drainage structure, which was defective, will be demolished.

He stated that the river channel will also be cleaned to increase storm water flows. The approach roads will be paved with asphaltic concrete.

The alternative route for people travelling from Watermount will be through Garden Hill on to Point Hill and back to the Bamboo main road. The reverse will obtain for motorists travelling from the direction of Bamboo towards Watermount.

During the period of works, people who use the roadway are being asked to exercise caution and to obey the instructions of flag bearers and posted signs.