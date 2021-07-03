Drains being cleared in Ocho Rios to minimise impact of hurricanes

OCHO RIOS, St Ann— Councillor for the Ocho Rios Division in St Ann, Michael Belnavis, said emergency shelters in his division are ready and enough drains have been cleaned to minimise the impact of any hurricane that may affect the island.

He made the declaration this morning amid forecasts that Tropical Storm Elsa may dump heavy rains on Jamaica this weekend.

In light of that prediction, Belnavis spent much of Saturday morning overseeing the cleaning of the main drainage system in the resort town.

He noted that the said drainage falls outside the purview of the St. Ann Municipal Corporation, but he adopted it, considering its relevance in alleviating flooding of the town.

"It is a National Works Agency drain, but I have taken it on as my drain as the councillor for the area, because it has been in a deplorable condition over the years," Belnavis explained. "I have taken it on as a project and applied for funding, and I have got support from the Tourism Enhancement Fund. So we will be looking to maintain this drain once funding is available."

The councillor further stated that he does not expect any major flooding to take place in Ocho Rios town, considering major infrastructural work done especially in the Fern Gully area by late Member of Parliament Shahine Robinson.

"That work took care of the actual flooding in the town of Ocho Rios. If it rains really hard now, water will still be on the streets, but it will run off quickly... The drains are large enough now to accommodate the influx of water," Belnavis opined.

He stated that the cleaning of drains has not been confined to the town of Ocho Rios. According to him, some of the other areas that now have cleaner drains include Harrison Town, Great Pond, Falkland, and Milford.

Belnavis, in the meantime, reasoned that, despite the cleaning of drains, flooding may happen in some sections of his division.

In light of that, he urged residents in flood-prone areas to be prepared to evacuate.

Belnavis told Observer Online that emergency shelters across the Ocho Rios Division are ready to accommodate people.

They include Ocho Rios Primary School, Ocho Rios High, and Exchange All Age School.

"We have adequate accommodation for those who need care during the hurricane season, so that is not really an issue," Belnavis said. "The shelters are up and running. They have the blankets, the beds, the foods, medication and so on to accommodate individuals if they need that level of support."

Belnavis, in the meantime, urged people in Ocho Rios and elsewhere to not take impending hurricanes lightly. They should take all the necessary precautions, he advised.

Horace Mills