Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot

Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballotMonday, December 06, 2021
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AP) —Drake and his management have asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot.
Two people familiar with Drake's decision told The Associated Press that the four-time Grammy winner's request was honoured by the academy.
The Grammys has already removed Drake from the nominee list on its website.
Drake was nominated for best rap album “Certified Lover Boy” and “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, which earned a nomination for best rap performance.
Drake has called out the Grammys in previous years. The rapper has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after “God's Plan” won best rap song in 2019.
“If there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” said Drake while holding his trophy.
Before the rapper continued, his speech was cut off.
The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on January 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy