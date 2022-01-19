Dre X keeping the Sparta music flag flying

Tommy Lee Sparta's incarceration on gun charges left a major void in the Sparta music fraternity, but that space may soon be filled as more artistes bearing the moniker of the Montego Bay contingent begin to pop up on the local music scene.

Over the past year, since its leader was sentenced to three years in prison, the Sparta gang has been expanding and, today, the musical group not only includes Tommy Lee's son Skirdle Sparta, but also up-and-coming artiste Dre X Sparta.

Dubbing himself a “prefect” in the Sparta crew, 27-year-old Dre X says he and his musical brothers are hoping to further the musical legacy of the group and make their incarcerated leader proud.

“I admire Tommy Lee 100 per cent. Mi rate Kartel and thing but Tommy Lee a my artiste. Mi nuh know if a chu mi deh round him and him teach me certain things but mi really look up to him and it did make me feel really bad when him get locked up because a him a di breadwinner fi di group,” said Dre X Sparta. “But we a work pan making him proud by keeping the musical light shining bright out of Sparta. We nah really look fi take over, or replace him because that can never happen but we affi carry on the Sparta legacy.”

Acknowledging that outside of music, the Sparta legacy takes on an ugly, criminal undertone, Dre X says he wants persons to understand that despite the negative associations, the Sparta contingent is all about success and most importantly, growth.

“Just the other day, Tommy Lee use social media fi send a message to the youths fi make dem know crime nuh pay. You coulda clearly see say di man mature and a pree a different level a life,” he said. “That is what Sparta is about. Yes, we sing gun songs but a nuff songs we sing weh promote peace and non-violence too.”

“I just want to say to those people, don't be so quick to judge. Only a fool would pick sides so don't be quick to jump and pull down people wid negativity. Just try and uplift people and understand say Sparta is not about no gang thing, we're all about the music,” he continued. “We are a music fraternity where everybody just wants to be successful, we nuh inna di war.

Speaking of which, Dre X Sparta who is currently promoting the tracks Banger, Stock it Up and Loyal says he is looking forward to the day he gains as much success as Tommy Lee. He shared that not only will the success change his social dynamic and propel him to a better life, but he is also looking forward to using his platform for some good.

“Crime and violence nuh pay but music pays. How yah go enjoy your success when yuh inna jail,” he questioned. “A dat me wah di yute dem fi pree.”