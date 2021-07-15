Dream Weekend gets nod

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Organisers of popular party series, Dream Weekend, have confirmed this year's staging after being given the green light by the Government.

The announcement was made this afternoon on the official Dream Weekend page. The five-day party series will run from August 5-9 in Negril, Westmoreland.

Three weeks ago, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced that promoters of large scale events could apply for permission by sending an application to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports which would then review the application to see that it meets the safety requirements, and if satisfied, it would forward the application to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

Holness said ODPEM would then consult with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Municipal Corporations, the police, fire and all other relevant authorities, and when they are satisfied that the application for the event to be held at the specified place and time has met the threshold and the standards, it would be approved.

Kediesha Perry