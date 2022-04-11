Dressmaker shot dead, husband among 2 men injured in Spanish Town gun attack

Police are currently processing a crime scene where a 52-year-old woman was killed and her husband and another man injured Monday morning.

The incident occurred at their home on Mansfield Avenue in Homestead, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The dead woman has been identified as Andrea Mitchell Young, a dressmaker. Her husband, who is 56, and a 21-year-old man have been admitted to hospital.

Police told OBSERVER ONLINE that about 1 am, the three were at home sleeping when men, armed with high-powered weapons, kicked off the front and back doors of their home.

The police said the hoodlums opened gunfire hitting all three in their backs and upper bodies.

They were assisted by the police to the hospital. While undergoing treatment, Mitchell Young succumbed to her injuries. The men are in serious condition.