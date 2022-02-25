Drive-by shooting in Portland leaves man dead, another injured

Drive-by shooting in Portland leaves man dead, another injuredFriday, February 25, 2022
PORTLAND, Jamaica - A motive is yet to be identified in Wednesday's drive-by shooting in Buff Bay, Portland, which resulted in the death of one man and the wounding of another.
Dead is 36-year-old Ricardo Everett, of Woodstock Housing Scheme in Buff Bay.
Reports are that shortly after 9:00 pm Wednesday, several men were standing on the roadway in the area when a car drove up with armed men who opened gunfire at the group. The vehicle then sped off.
Everett was later found suffering from gunshot wounds, while another man was shot in the leg.
Both men were assisted to the hospital where Everett was pronounced dead and the other man admitted.
Investigations are ongoing.
