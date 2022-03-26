Drive out the criminals, says PM Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Individuals and communities are safer without the presence of people with illegal guns and lottery scammers, and where they are operating, the citizens should help the security forces to find them.

This was the admonition from Prime Minister, Andrew Holness who also said the phone lines to provide information to the police are secure, and citizens are protected when they help with nabbing criminals.

Speaking at the handing-over of a social house in Orange Bay, Portland on Friday, March 25, the prime minister said, “we now have a police force that has a structure that will protect you, and your security is utmost when you provide information, and we have ways and mechanisms where you can provide information anonymously,” he told his audience.

In reiterating his call for citizens to help the police in arresting individuals who are involved in crime, he said the police have published a full list of wanted people and, “you need to throw them out, you need to drive them out. Tell us what you know, join us in getting rid of the criminals... give up the criminals,” Holness said.

Adding that the 'Get Every Illegal Gun' campaign is yielding results, with the confiscation of several illegal weapons including high powered rifles, Holness said the monetary reward is being “steadily taken up” by individuals who know what is happening in their communities, and he implored others to join in the fight against criminality.

“If you know what is happening, use the channels and get that information to the police — you will be protected, your identity will be protected, you can benefit from it, and at the end of the day, you would have played your part in making Jamaica a safer place,” he said.

The prime minister further added that the government is committed to improving the living conditions of people who are unable to help themselves.

“So our social housing programme is connected to our social justice issues, which is also connected to our crime issue,” Holness said.

While lauding the Portland police for their recent capture of a fugitive who was of “great concern” for the residents of the parish, he underscored that the police must be commended when they perform. He also noted that the government is taking “very deliberate and strategic approaches” in the fight against crime, while also addressing social issues.

Holness, in urging citizens not to obstruct the police when they are carrying out their duties, said any member of the security forces who breaches the law, will answer for their wrongdoing, as the administration is about the protection of human rights.