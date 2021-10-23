Driver arrested after speeding through accident scene in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Three policemen and workers from Big Rat Auto - a wrecking company- escaped serious injury after the driver of a Suzuki motorcar sped through an accident scene on Manchester Road in Mandeville on Saturday evening.

The driver was arrested following the reckless maneuver.

The police had cordoned off a section of Manchester Road following a three-vehicle crash which left one man hospitalised.

While clearing the scene and diverting traffic shortly before 8:00 pm, a police officer had to run from the path of the speeding Suzuki motorcar to safety.

Two other policemen signaled the driver of the car to stop, but they too had to run.

When the car stopped on Hampton Court (street off Manchester Road), the police quickly arrested the driver.

Earlier, three vehicles collided in the vicinity of Hampton Court and Manchester Road.

Reports are that the driver of a Toyota Corolla motorcar collided with a VW SUV and a Nissan motorcar.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was rushed to hospital where he has since been admitted.

The drivers of the other two vehicles received minor injuries.

- Kasey Williams