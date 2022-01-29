Driver jumps from out-of-control truck on Spur Tree Hill, hospitalised

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Police say a man has been hospitalised after the vehicle he was driving plunged over a precipice on the crash-prone Spur Tree Hill main road in Manchester on Friday.

Reports are that shortly after 4:00 pm, the man was driving a truck downhill when he lost control of the unit.

It is reported that he jumped from the truck before it plunged over the precipice.

This latest incident follows Wednesday’s crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motor car on the major thoroughfare that links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.

-Kasey Williams