Drivers implored to protect pedestrians

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Director of the Island Traffic Authority, Kenute Hare, is imploring drivers to be more mindful of pedestrians as they use the roads on a daily basis. The director's call follows the deaths of some 36 pedestrians, who have been killed on the road network since the beginning of the year.

“I believe that we need to be more helpful to pedestrians and show more love and more care in the traffic environment. Everyone has a family member who must walk on the network at some point. All of us must walk on the network at some point in time,” he said, as he addressed the virtual launch of the TOTAL Jamaica Limited and Road Safety Unit Children against Reckless Driving (CARD) Programme on Wednesday.

He added that more lives could be saved if people walk and drive with everyone else in mind.

Hare also appealed for care to be extended, not only to pedestrians, but to everyone else, and in particular children.

He noted that since the start of the year, 126 people have been killed as a result of traffic crashes and lamented the fact that eight of those killed were children.

“That eight is too much. It should be zero. We understand the challenge and we understand the risk factors out there,” he said, while urging parents, guardians and the public in general to “join forces in this month of May (Child Month) to protect our children in a fundamental manner and to ensure that no more children are lost, especially due to traffic crashes”.

“We shouldn't be losing our children. We need our children to build our society and for them to fulfil their divine destinies out there, so that we can be that great nation that we want to be by 2030,” the ITA director said.

Hare also appealed for a reduction in excessive speeding, especially in areas where there are children.

“Remember that children are not fully developed. We have to provide the necessary guidance for them. When we are transporting them, please buckle them up… look out for vulnerable persons and cut out road rage. Show more love in this Child Month and in June, Road Safety Month,” he added.