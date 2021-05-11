Drought affecting NWC in St Thomas and St Andrew

Drought affecting NWC in St Thomas and St AndrewTuesday, May 11, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that several of its facilities in St Thomas and rural St Andrew are operating below 20 per cent of their production output, as a result of declining surface water inflows caused by the present dry spell.
This, the NWC says, has severely impacted the company's ability to distribute piped water to a number of customers who are either experiencing intermittent supply, reduced pressures or no water conditions.
The water provider says that it has implemented measures to mitigate the impact to its customers and these include valve regulations, supply from alternative sources where possible, rebuilding of storage levels, and providing trucked water.
In St Thomas the affected facilities are: Airy Castle, Bath, Davis Mountain, Prospect, Spring Gardens, Needham Pen, Trinityville, Easington, Windsor Castle, Montpelier, and Wilmington.
While in rural St Andrew the affected facilities are: Chu Chu Bottom/Rock Hall, Barnettwood, McGowan Spring, Belboa, Bucky Plain, Isaac Hole, and Griffin.
