Drug treatment court valuable, Dr Chang says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says emphasis should be placed on therapeutic jurisprudence as an alternative for incarceration for people who may have a drug problem.

The minister made the declaration shortly after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a three-year extension of the Drug Treatment Court Programme.

The MoU is executed among the Ministries of Health and Wellness, Justice and National Security as well as the National Council on Drug Abuse.

“The purpose for which the programme was established has served us well and, in many ways, has helped to save the lives of countless young men and women, who otherwise might not have alternative assistance,” Dr Chang explained.

The Drug Treatment Court which was established in 2001 serves to combat drug abuse with the aim of reducing criminal activities which may stem from drug dependence.