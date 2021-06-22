Drysdale-Daley strikes first for Jamaica with Olympics judo qualification

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Ebony Drysdale-Daley made another historic strike for Jamaica in judo, when she became the country’s first ever competitor in the sport to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old will mark the history-making occasion when she takes the floor for competition in the female 70kg category on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Drysdale-Daley’s qualification for Tokyo was confirmed on Tuesday, June 22, when Szandra Sdogedi, Secretary General of the Jamaica Judo Association, informed the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), saying, “I am happy to inform you that Ebony Drysdale-Daley has made history for Jamaica and has qualified for the Olympic Games”.

Reacting to the news, the JOA said it was a proud and fulfilling moment, given the confidence expressed through their unwavering support for the sport and its athletes.

Christopher Samuda, President of the JOA, which launched a campaign to have Jamaica represented in diversified disciplines in Tokyo, said, "Ebony's triumph is a personal victory of courage, commitment, inspiration and faith and a nation's pride, which the JOA embraces and is grateful to the Judo Federation's President, Dwayne Barrett, and Secretary General, Szandra Szogedi, who inspire excellence in athletes and coaches.

“As the sun rises in Japan, so will Ebony's prospects in Tokyo and I will watch with conviction that history is in the making,” added Samuda.

Ryan Foster, Secretary General and CEO of the JOA, described the achievement as a “marvelous feat”.

“I am pleased with the qualification of Ebony for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the sport of judo,” said Foster.

“We started a journey with the Jamaican Judo Association in 2018 when they were admitted as a member of the JOA for the first time. We bought into President Barrett and Secretary General Szandra's vision for the sport and we stood by them from the start to ensure that their goals at all times aligned to the JOA. The JOA funded their Olympic campaign and the development of the sport in Jamaica and we now see the results of believing in our members' dreams.”

Continuing, Foster said, “Being a new member and to now self-actualise by reaching the pinnacle of the Olympic Games is a marvelous feat. Our belief that Jamaica's sport is much larger than a few sports is proof tested by their accomplishments.”

The qualification by judo has increased the number of Jamaican sporting disciplines for the Tokyo Games to five, following on the heels of track and field, boxing, gymnastics, aquatics (diving) and swimming.

“The JOA will continue to invest and spend on our athletes and to bring dreams to reality whichever discipline you belong, whether traditional or non-traditional sports,” Foster affirmed.

Drysdale-Daley, who is based in Britain, first marked her name in Jamaica’s history books of judo two years ago when she won gold at the Commonwealth Games Judo Championships, which was staged in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in September 2019.