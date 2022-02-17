Duckie looking ahead after Vere squad demolition

Vere United featured a new-look team in their last Jamaica Premier League (JPL) game as several senior players, including their goalkeeper and player of the season for 2021 Kadeen Davis, were noticeably absent.

They looked like a team in transition in the first half against Arnett Gardens as they were played off the park by the “Junglists” who led 2-0 at halftime. Miraculously, however, the Vere team returned a much better and more focused unit in the second half, giving Arnett a run for their money and getting a consolation through their veteran striker Francois Swaby as the game ended 2-1.

The always pragmatic Donovan Duckie says that the objectives have changed at the club with the radical changes happening within his squad.

“When you have personnel changes then the objective is going to change, so if you ask me if we are here to win the league, I would say yes. But how realistic would that be, because now we have a lot of schoolboys coming through the ranks and we have lost seven main players that normally start.”

When quizzed as to why so many of his starters were absent, Duckie refused to comment directly on the issue.

“There are some administrative problems and they are not available to play. I am not in a position to speak about those reasons,” he said.

Denbigh High daCosta Cup player Dunsting Cowan, who is only 15-years-old, was among the starters for Vere, while other teenagers were either in the starting lineup or on the bench on Monday.

“Probably we have created history when we started Dunstell Cowan, he is 15-years-old from Denbigh High school, also Mathew Ellis came on the field, he is also 15-years-old and plays for Charlemont High. We had three more players that were under 19. Our goalkeeper Michael Panton - it was his first game in the premier league, he keeps for Vere in the daCosta Cup,” Duckie pointed out.

The football philosopher said that his halftime team talk entailed positive reinforcement which led to a much better second half from his team which has left him hopeful for the rest of the season.

“We spoke about belief, being brave and being in a positive mindset to play the second half, hence it paid dividends for us. We won it all round, tactically, technically and even (had) more possession. We created more opportunities, so it's something to build on. I am looking forward to the next game to see what happens.

“They will grow in games to come. You will definitely see some results coming,” he predicted.

Duckie said he still does not know if the players who are facing “administrative problems” will be available later on in the season.