Duffy wins women's triathlon for Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold

Duffy wins women's triathlon for Bermuda's first-ever Olympic goldMonday, July 26, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan (AFP)— Flora Duffy made Olympic history on Tuesday, winning the women's triathlon in Tokyo to give the tiny island of Bermuda their first-ever gold medal.
The 33-year-old timed 1hr 55min 36sec to come home more than a minute ahead of Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown (1:56.50), with American Katie Zaferes (1:57.03) taking the bronze.
Duffy's success makes Bermuda the smallest nation in terms of population -- around 70,000 -- to ever win a medal at a Summer Games.
For Duffy it was a welcome reward after persistent injuries and a diagnosis of anaemia in 2013.
She quit the sport after failing to finish the event at the 2008 Beijing Games and started working in a shop in Bermuda before eventually returning to the sport after studying for a degree.
In a race delayed by 15 minutes because of slippery conditions following heavy overnight rain, Duffy took control in the final running section.
She had opened up a lead of almost a minute after the first of four laps and was never under threat from then on.
The broad grin she sported entering the finishing straight gave way to tears at the realisation of what she had achieved as she crossed the line.
Taylor-Brown looked proud as she overcame the frustration of suffering a flat rear tyre in the cycling section of the race.
That misfortune left her 22 seconds off the lead quartet at the beginning of the running section but she quickly made up the lost ground.
Switzerland's 2012 Olympic champion Nicola Spirig, 39, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Games, was sixth.
Bermuda's only previous Olympic medallist was boxer Clarence Hill, who won a bronze in 1976.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy