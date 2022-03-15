Duhaney Park Primary digitally integrated

Months before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the education system, Duhaney Park Primary School received a technology upgrade from the Flow Foundation that would prove to be a timely intervention. In June 2018, the Foundation donated 10 laptops, wired the entire school for internet access and provided teacher training for the staff.

This digital upgrade was key in the transition of Duhaney Park Primary to a paperless, tech-savvy education centre that was better prepared to handle the disruption the pandemic brought to the education system. Two years later, as schools resume full face-to-face classes, Duhaney Park has weathered the storm and has become more efficient and effective with its educational training.

“A lot of our systems have moved online, and all of this would have been impossible if we didn't receive internet from the Flow Foundation to enable the teachers to build their capacity and perform more effectively,” said principal Colleen Reid-Grant.

Prior to having internet access across the school, life was very different for the administrators as only the principal's office had wi-fi.

“Before receiving the upgrade from Flow, it would not be uncommon to see a teacher balancing a laptop in her hand outside my office window trying to get access to the internet,” said Reid-Grant. The school's Systems Administrator, Cadene Josephs, added that “the teachers had to purchase a monthly plan in order to access internet at school.”

However, with the infrastructure and training in place, Reid-Grant said the school now operates as a paperless institution and has embraced all the benefits that technology has to offer.

“Having full connectivity has helped us tremendously in so many ways. Internet access has allowed us to improve our student achievement rate because the teachers are better able to research and prepare. Students are also able to access the internet in a controlled manner to do their presentations and different activities,” she said.

The principal also pointed out that the school's operations have greatly benefitted.

“Many of our administrative services have also moved online. All teachers submit lesson plans and lesson evaluations and action plans via email. Even memos that use to be sent around in a book and the teachers would sign the book indicating they have read the memo, now we communicate primarily via email. Monthly reports, incident reports, referrals to the guidance and counselling department are all strictly electronic,” Reid-Grant pointed out.

Josephs, who has been at the school for 10 years, says the students have been the biggest beneficiaries from the Flow Foundation's support and investment. Their classes have been enhanced by the internet access which allows for a more integrated and impactful learning experience.

“We are now able to cater to the needs of the different learners,” Josephs shared. “Teachers can prepare practice tests for the students and have them do it in class using their device. The teacher can then mark and provide feedback in real time.”

The Flow Foundation also provided teacher training in Microsoft Office Suite to more than 35 teachers to support their digital transformation. The Flow Foundation has a mandate of driving greater digital inclusivity by investing in infrastructural needs and building the digital capacity of all professionals.