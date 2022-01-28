Duhaney Park police lock-up now COVID-free-cops

Duhaney Park police lock-up now COVID-free-copsFriday, January 28, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Duhaney Park police lock-up has now been given a clean bill of health, following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility earlier this month.
More than a dozen inmates at the lock-up tested positive for the virus forcing them into quarantine. Two police personnel working at the station were also infected with the disease.
But Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, the commanding officer for the St Andrew South Police Division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the lock-up is now COVID-19 free and everything at the station is back to normal.
“We are now fully operational and everything is back to normal,” SSP Ricketts revealed. “All the infected persons were tested and are now COVID free.”
He said strict protocols are being followed to ensure there is no other outbreak.
The police earlier this month reported that several inmates were tested after they began experiencing flu-like symptoms. Fifteen of the 22 inmates were tested and confirmed with the virus. The remaining seven refused to be tested.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy