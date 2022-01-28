Duhaney Park police lock-up now COVID-free-cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Duhaney Park police lock-up has now been given a clean bill of health, following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility earlier this month.

More than a dozen inmates at the lock-up tested positive for the virus forcing them into quarantine. Two police personnel working at the station were also infected with the disease.



But Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, the commanding officer for the St Andrew South Police Division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the lock-up is now COVID-19 free and everything at the station is back to normal.



“We are now fully operational and everything is back to normal,” SSP Ricketts revealed. “All the infected persons were tested and are now COVID free.”



He said strict protocols are being followed to ensure there is no other outbreak.



The police earlier this month reported that several inmates were tested after they began experiencing flu-like symptoms. Fifteen of the 22 inmates were tested and confirmed with the virus. The remaining seven refused to be tested.