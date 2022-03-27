Dunbeholden FC lead in Jamaica Premier League

Dunbeholden FC lead in Jamaica Premier LeagueSunday, March 27, 2022
DRAX HALL, St Ann — Dunbeholden FC are the leaders in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel, after beating Harbour View 1-0 in their 11th round game played at Drax Hall in St Ann on Sunday.
A goal in time added from substitute Dwayne Smith gave Dunbeholden FC their eighth win and fourth in a row as they finished their first round schedule on 25 points, two more than Waterhouse FC who will play their final first round game on Monday.
It was another frustrating day for Harbour View who were held scoreless for the second straight game but remained in sixth position on 13 points.
Smith was picked out by a pass from Nickoy Christian in time added and despite being surrounded by Harbour View players in the penalty area, fired high into the top right hand corner of the goal.
Paul A Reid
