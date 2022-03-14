Dunbeholden beat Portmore in five-goal thriller

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Atapharoy Bygrave scored the deciding goal in a five goal thriller to give Dunbeholden FC a 3-2 win over Portmore United at Sabina Park on Monday as the ninth round of the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel came to an end.

The teams were locked at 2-2 after Peter McGregor's double for Dunbeholden on his debut after a year playing in Europe while Emilio Rousseau and Earon Elliot had pulled Portmore back level each time.

The win saw Dunbeholden shoot up to second in the table on 19 points, one behind leaders and one ahead of the pair of Mount Pleasant FA and Arnett Gardens.

Portmore remained in seventh place, one spot from a play-off position on 11 points.

McGregor volleyed home at the far left post in the 16th minute to open the scoring after a high looping cross from Clayon Pusey.

Rousseau levelled the score in the 30th minute when he converted a penalty after Fabian McCarthy fouled Elliot inside the penalty area.

McGregor restored his team's lead in the 42nd minute when he received another good pass just outside the 18-yard box and after beating one defender, fired into a wide open goal.

Elliot pulled Portmore back into the game three minutes into the second half when he headed in a pass at the far left post to make the score 2-2.

Bygrave settled the score in the 79th minute, however, when he broke away down the left flank and curled right footed into far corner.

-Paul A Reid