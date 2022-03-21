Dunbeholden defeat Humble Lion 1-0

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Atapharoy Bygrave celebrated his call-up to the national team by scoring the lone goal of the game to lead Dunbeholden FC to a 1-0 win over Humble Lion in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel game played at Sabina Park on Monday.

Bygrave, who was invited to the Reggae Boyz squad for the remaining three games of the failed World Cup qualifying campaign, scored his league leading ninth goal of the season late in the game to break a 0-0 tie.

The win was the third straight win for Dunbeholden FC as they returned to second place in the table on 22 points, one behind leaders Waterhouse FC and one more than third placed Arnett Gardens.

Humble Lion's third loss came a week after they notched their first win of the season, last week against Montego Bay United, as they remained in ninth place on nine points.

The goal came in the 70th minute as Bygrave ran onto a pass from Peter McGregor and slotted it past the Humble Lion goalkeeper Keniel Petrie.

-Paul A Reid