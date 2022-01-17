Dunbeholden defeat Vere 2-1 in JPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dunbeholden FC beat Vere United 2-1 at the Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at The UWI on Monday, to open their account in the Jamaica Premier League.

Jameel Hardware came off the bench late in the game to score a stunning free kick and break the 1-1 tie as Dunbeholden FC joined defending champions Cavalier FC and Waterhouse FC as first round winners.

Atapharoy Bygrave had given Dunbeholden FC the lead in the eighth minute when he headed home from a cross, but Lamar Neil drew Vere United level in the 54th minute when he picked up a loose ball on the right side of the six yards box and fired it into the far corner.

It was the second straight 2-1 win for Dunbeholden FC over Vere United after the St Catherine-based club won their lone meeting last season.

Vere United finished fifth in the league last year, 15 points from 10 games, one point and two places above Dunbeholden.

-Paul A Reid