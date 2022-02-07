Dunbeholden edge Molynes 1-0

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dunbeholden FC rebounded from their first loss of the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel to edge 10-man Molynes United 1-0 at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday.

A second half goal from Demario Phillips decided the points for Dunbeholden who were coming off a loss to Waterhouse while Molynes were losing their third straight game after drawing their opening game.

Molynes ended the game with just 10 players after Jean-Christoff Pringle was sent off for an off the ball incident.

Dunbeholden made the breakthrough when the Molynes defence made a poor clearance, getting the ball just out of the 18-yard box and Phillips was well placed to fire it back past goalkeeper Peter Harrison.

Paul A Reid