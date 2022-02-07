Dunbeholden edge Molynes 1-0

Dunbeholden edge Molynes 1-0Monday, February 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dunbeholden FC rebounded from their first loss of the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel to edge 10-man Molynes United 1-0 at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday.
A second half goal from Demario Phillips decided the points for Dunbeholden who were coming off a loss to Waterhouse while Molynes were losing their third straight game after drawing their opening game.
Molynes ended the game with just 10 players after Jean-Christoff Pringle was sent off for an off the ball incident.
Dunbeholden made the breakthrough when the Molynes defence made a poor clearance, getting the ball just out of the 18-yard box and Phillips was well placed to fire it back past goalkeeper Peter Harrison.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy