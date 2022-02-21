Dunbeholden edge Tivoli

Dunbeholden edge TivoliMonday, February 21, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dunbeholden FC edged winless Tivoli Gardens 1-0 at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday, to move back into third place in the Jamaica Premier League.
Dunbeholden FC's fourth win saw them improve to 13 points, same as second placed Waterhouse FC, three behind leaders Mount Pleasant FA as Tivoli Gardens remain rooted at the foot of the 12-team table on three points.
Atapharoy Bygrave got the winning goal for Dunbeholden, converting from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after the Tivoli Gardens goalkeeper Diego Haughton had fouled a Dunbeholden player in the box.
It was Bygrave's fifth goal of the season which now puts him in a tie with Mount Pleasant's Daniel Green for the lead.
-Paul A Reid
