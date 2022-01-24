Dunbeholden off to best start in Premier League

Dunbeholden off to best start in Premier LeagueMonday, January 24, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dunbeholden FC are off to their best start in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) winning their first two games of the season after beating Montego Bay United (MBU) 3-0 in their second round Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at UWI on Monday.
Atapharoy Bygrave caught MBU flat-footed and scored twice in the first half as Dunbeholden joined Mount Pleasant FC and Waterhouse FC with perfect win records so far.
Bygrave also took his goal tally to three after he had scored in their opening round two win over Vere United a week ago, joining Andre Fletcher of Waterhouse and Tivoli Gardens' Warner Brown at the top of the scoring table.
It was back-to-back losses for the MBU who were promoted to fill the vacancy left by UWI FC last season as they slumped to the foot of the table.
Bygrave gave Dunbeholden the lead after just three minutes when he headed past goalkeeper Darrien Tummings from a cross from wing back Demario Phillips.
He added the second in the 42nd minute when he powered home a shot from close range as they led 2-0 at half time.
Dunbeholden FC added a third in the 68th minute when a shot from Kimoni Bailey appeared to be heading out of play but took a big deflection off a MBU defender and into the goal.
Paul A Reid
