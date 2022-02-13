Dunbeholden snap Mount Pleasant winning streak

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Atapharoy Bygrave came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Dunbeholden FC snapped Mount Pleasant Football Academy's perfect start to the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Sunday.

Mt Pleasant FA were dropping points for the first time all season, after winning the first four games and were conceding for only the second time as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Despite the draw, Mt Pleasant FA are still leading the table with 13 points, one more than Waterhouse FC, who were upset 2-0 by Molynes United on Saturday, ending their perfect start as well.

Daniel Green scored the opening goal for Mt Pleasant, who were coming off a 4-0 drubbing of Montego Bay United, dancing past three Dunbeholden defenders before beating goalkeeper Damion Hyatt with a curling right-footed shot in the 56th minute.

But Bygrave, who had his bright star to the season slowed by injury, salvaged a point for his team in the 96th minute after he ran on to a pass into the Mt Pleasant 18-yard area and shot past goalkeeper Akel Clarke who had rushed off his line.

Paul A Reid