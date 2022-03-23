Duncan Sutherland challenges Duchess Kate to correct family's 'vile legacy of crimes'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement Patricia Duncan Sutherland has challenged the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to correct the royal family's vile legacy of crimes and furnish Jamaica with reparations for “stolen labour”.

The challenge was penned in a bold and open letter to the Duchess as she and her husband Prince William made their maiden visit to Jamaica this week.

In a strongly-worded four-page document, the Women's Movement noted the “vile legacy of crimes against humanity” that have left deep-rooted psychological and institutional trauma, generations after the abolition of slavery and 60 years since Jamaica gained political independence from Britain.

“We were beaten and broken into believing that 'if you are white, you are right; if you're brown stick around and if you're black get back' and so, you will see the bleached faces along the roadways of men and women who think they become more beautiful and worthy with each layer of the black skin that is burnt and peeled away,” the letter stated.

The women's rights group went further to add their voice to the burgeoning call for reparations, stating that the monarchy must “furnish reparations for the stolen labour that built your family's empire so we can build for ourselves and…invest in …a diverse, responsive and agile economy of the future. We are owed plenty, yet, we do not seek it for frivolity but for the demolition and deconstruction of the destructive mores and institutions,” left in the wake of the centuries-long trafficking and enslavement of Africans.

Duncan Sutherland added, “It is not too late for the Duchess to choose the side of justice. To use her office, status and influence to advocate for the descendants of those her family enslaved, to be compensated for stolen labour. As a wife, mother, human being, it is not too late for her to be stirred by conscience to speak up!”

“To see that necessary upgrades to a hospital plant and its machinery were ignored until it was necessary to impress her and her husband, speaks to the urgency of the psychological work we must do as a nation. We must invest, convincingly, in the process of decolonising our psyche, our institutions, our economy, our politics — and reparations allow us to do that with the financial proceeds from the labour of our foreparents. As Kate and William expect to receive their inheritance, so do we,” she said.