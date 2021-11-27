Duncan 'The Destroyer' pleased with JC's progress

The all too familiar sight of Jamaica College (JC) stuttering at the start of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition has given way to the expected and usual surge from the 'True Blue' who showed that they are back to their best when they destroyed St George's College (STGC) 6-0 at the Stadium East Field on Friday.

The chief architect of the demolition job was JC captain Duncan McKenzie who scored half of his team's goals as they inflicted the largest margin of defeat on STGC coach Neville 'Bertis' Bell.

McKenzie opened the scoring for his team from the penalty spot in the 11th minute, before adding two more in the 25th and 39th minutes as his team led 4-0 at halftime.

The midfield maestro says that JC is now beginning to find their groove after their now infamous slow start.

“JC always starts off very slow, but as the season progresses, we start to get into our groove and our rhythm and I think that's what's been happening this season,” he explained.

He credits the unity amongst his teammates for the quick turnaround after the surprising loss to group leaders Kingston Technical (KT) on their home ground, in their second game of the season.

“When we lost the game against KT we knew that we needed to bounce back. There is a lot of unity in the camp and I think that's why we are seeing so much positive results.”

McKenzie who was beaming with pride at the end of the game now has four goals this season and says that a tactical switch by his coach Davion Ferguson has led to his goal-scoring boon.

“I am really happy. I was a bit disappointed not to get on the scoresheet in the first two games, but I am happy that I am playing in a more advanced role now and that's why I am getting on the scoresheet a lot.”

McKenzie is looking forward to more good results in their final two games of the first round to ensure safe passage to the quarterfinals of the competition.

“We still have to win the last two games. I am just happy that we are playing better now, we are playing close to our full potential and I think that once we continue to work hard and stay focused, take it one game at a time, we are going to have a good season,” said the captain.

JC must secure wins against Kingston High and Bridgeport High to stand a chance of making the quarterfinals, after dropping five points from their first two games of the season.