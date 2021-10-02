Dunkirk teen stabbed to death in dispute over money

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A teenager was stabbed to death during a dispute with another teen over money in the community of McIntyre Villa, also known as Dunkirk, in eastern Kingston on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Domonic Deer otherwise called 'Pappa Bear' of McIntyre Villa, Kingston 16. He was stabbed to death at a community centre.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 11:00 am, Domonic and the other teen allegedly had a dispute.

The other teen had reportedly asked Domonic for a quantity of money and when the demand was not met, a tussle ensued during which Domonic was stabbed with a knife. The police were alerted and Domonic was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other teen is in custody in relation to the incident.