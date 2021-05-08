During robbery, taxi driver told to get out of vehicle and run

ST ANN, Jamaica – An elderly taxi driver was told to get out of his vehicle and run, when he was ambushed and had his taxi stolen along the Milford Road in Ocho Rios Wednesday night.

The 60-year-old driver had picked up three men at different locations, when, about 8:00 pm, one of the passengers requested a stop.

Reports are that the driver stopped the vehicle, and one of the passengers told him to get out of the car and run. He complied and exited the vehicle. One of the passengers then went in the driver's seat and drove off the vehicle in the direction of Parry Town.

The police are investigating.