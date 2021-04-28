E-mail thread controversy deepens

KINGSTON, Jamaica— There is mounting tension in political circles at this time following the release this morning of a 2014 e-mail thread by Opposition Senator Lambert Brown in what many believe was an attempt to show that there was no harassment of Government Senator Kamina Johnson Smith by one of his colleagues.

Following the publication of the e-mail thread, OBSERVER ONLINE sources close to the governing Jamaica Labour Party condemned their release, while claiming that there are 2018 e-mails in which Johnson Smith was harassed.

“This is a vile, vulgar attempt to obfuscate the issues, though these e-mails released by Senator Brown show the aggression directed at Senator Johnson Smith. He should be aware that this is not the total amount of communiqué exchanged,” said one source close to the issue.

“The approach by the People's National Party to this issue is precisely why the women of this country have such a difficulty reporting abuse, whether mental, emotional or physical. There are those of us who would want Kamina to publish the full e-mail thread and pursue the prosecution of the perpetrator. But that's her choice,” added the source.

Yesterday a police source told the Observer that an investigation was launched into the incident which reportedly occurred in “early October 2018”.

According to the police source, the investigation involved detectives assigned to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Criminal Investigation Branch and the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

“It was reported. It was thoroughly investigated over a period of time. Acting Deputy Police Commissioner McArthur Sutherland brought on board a senior investigator from CISOCA to help marshal the investigation.

“During the investigation, the content of the e-mail would have been examined [and] assessed, and it was established that her discomfort was justified. There was no question that she had reason to be concerned; though the things that were said were not substantive, they could be seen as veiled,” said the police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Johnson Smith, during last Friday's sitting of the Senate, said that she had notified the police of threatening e-mail sent to her by a member of the Opposition; it was investigated and the name and information of the alleged perpetrator revealed to her.

However, she said that she did not make the matter public, as she was concerned about the effect of the revelation at that time.